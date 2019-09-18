Police: Caretaker couldn’t explain how girl, 5, died

The body of a 5-year-old girl was covered with bruises, Metro Police said. She had suffered broken ribs and an injury to her liver so severe that it likely killed her within minutes, police said.

Yet her caretaker, Shevhaun Miller, could not explain how the girl, whom she said appeared healthy when the child woke up Sept. 11, ended up dead hours later, police said.

Miller, who was dating the girl’s father, was jailed the next day on a count of murder, police said. Clark County prosecutors did not pursue two counts of child abuse Miller was booked on at the time of her arrest, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Miller, 23, summoned medics about 9:45 a.m. Sept. 11 to an extended-stay hotel in the 4800 block of Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road, police said.

She told police she had put the child, Janiyah Russell, in a bath, went out to smoke and returned to find the girl floating upside down, according to her arrest report. The child was declared dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The child’s father was not there at the time, police said.

In an interview at the hospital, Miller told detectives that despite a scuffle with neighborhood children the previous night, the girl appeared in good health and did not complain of any injuries, according to the arrest report.

She said the girl ate dinner, played with her toys and woke up fine, police said.

On Tuesday, A judge approved releasing Miller on bail on the condition that she submit to electronic monitoring and stay away from the girl’s father and any children. It wasn’t clear today if she had posted bond.

Miller is next due in court Oct. 2, jail logs show.