Report: Henderson officer harassed ex-girlfriend, tracked movements

The victim felt stalked at work, in public, at home and in the privacy of her bedroom. Her male acquaintances also were being watched, the woman told Henderson Police.

The behavior of her Henderson Police officer ex-boyfriend “needs to stop,” the woman told police in an affidavit released today. “I can’t do it anymore and it’s affecting my entire life.”

The victim’s statements, accounts from witnesses and digital evidence led to Stephen Bryan’s arrest on Tuesday.

Bryan, 41, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on misdemeanor counts of stalking and harassment, court records search. Bryan was released from jail today on his own recognizance with an arraignment hearing scheduled for Oct. 16.

Henderson police placed him on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

The investigation into Bryan began in early June when the mother of his child contacted police to say that “everywhere I go, he knows what I’m doing,” according to his arrest report. When she would be out with male companions, she would get messages from Bryan, such as, “you got yourself a new one,” she said.

She alleged that Bryan would drive by her house and stop in front of it, police said. One time, one of her acquaintances told her he saw Bryan peering into her window, according to the report. The alleged witness confirmed the account to police.

The victim further alleged that other friends of hers had reported being followed by Bryan, and had suspicious run-ins with him in public.

She said Bryan sent her messages referencing “things that have taken place while he was not present” at her house, including activities in her bedroom, police said.

Police recovered text messages that seemed to back up the claim, according to the report.

The victim turned over a photo message that showed the house of one of her male friends. The victim’s “interpretation from the receipt of this photo from (Bryan) was that he knows” where they reside and “has followed them to their homes.”

Police allege that Bryan may have been tracking the victim’s movements through an Apple account he apparently had access to, according to the report.

In May, minutes after she was pulled over by the Nevada Highway Patrol, the victim said Bryan messaged her, saying, “you got yourself in a pickle. It’s none of my business so I’ll stop while I’m ahead.” She noted Bryan had been working on a multi-agency task force that week, police said.

After an investigator contacted Bryan in late August to tell him about the allegations, the report said, the victim received a phone call from him purportedly telling her something along the lines of, “If I lose my job, I have nothing to lose,” which she interpreted to be a threat.

She called the investigator in tears.

Based on the victim’s statements, police said, “It is clear that (she) has been subjected to behavior that would lead a reasonable person to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, harassed or fearful.”