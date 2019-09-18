Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Brandon Pirri’s upcoming season

David Becker/AP

Vegas Golden Podcast A player per day: Brandon Pirri Justin Emerson and Case Keefer continue their preseason series looking at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster with Brandon Pirri.

Welcome to the new "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on Brandon Pirri, the heavy favorite to win a spot alongside Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin on the third line. Pirri has a lethal shot and might be one of the more exciting players to watch on the team.

