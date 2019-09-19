Credit union donating UNLV football tickets for Oct. 1 shooting survivors

America First Credit Union will donate 300 UNLV football tickets to survivors of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

The credit union will donate tickets for UNLV’s Oct. 5 game against Boise St. at Sam Boyd Stadium to the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

Survivors and up to four of their family members are eligible to receive the tickets, which will be distributed by the center.

Those eligible for tickets can email the center or call 702-455-2433 during normal business hours.

America First members who show their America First Visa card at the credit union’s booth outside the stadium can also get up to four free tickets to the game.