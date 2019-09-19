It’s wrong to cancel primaries

Of all the frightening things that have occurred during Donald Trump’s presidency, the most bone-chilling is the growing number of states, Nevada among them, that have canceled Republican primaries or “nominating contests” for the 2020 election.

The reason is reportedly to avoid embarrassing the notoriously thin-skinned Trump, who already has three opponents seeking the nomination that he will surely win.

But what a blow to democracy, what a blatant salute to totalitarianism when elections and candidates, as well as voters, are suppressed. And where is the hue and cry?

Nevadans have fought and died for democracy, for free elections and the for the right to vote. How can we give in to something so totally antithetical to America’s core values? Yet are we are doing just that.

Doesn’t anybody see how wrong this is?