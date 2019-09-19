Mattresses catch fire at house where 16 people living

A mattress fire at a house in the northwest valley where 16 people were living did about $5,000 in damage, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

Three people were checked for minor smoke inhalation and released at the scene, officials said.

The fire was reported about 8:10 a.m. today in the 1200 block of Pacific Terrace Drive, near Vegas and Buffalo drives, officials said.

Occupants told firefighters there was a fire in a bedroom and that everyone was out of the two-story house, officials said. Firefighters put out the blaze within a few minutes, officials said.

The fire, which was contained to the bedroom, destroyed three mattresses and caused heavy smoke damage to the room, officials said.

The cause of the blaze was not determined, officials said.

The American Red Cross was assisting 10 adults and six children who live at the house, officials said.