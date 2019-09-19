NRA is not a terrorist group

In a Sept 13 letter in the Sun, a writer decries that due to mass shootings the “NRA should be a considered a terrorist organization scrutinized by the FBI.”

Could the writer name a single National Rifle Association member (aka terrorist) involved in a mass shooting?

While he’s futilely looking (I’ll save him some time; the answer is “No. None have been involved.”), I would like to point out that, according to the National Highway Safety Administration, 37,133 people in the U.S. were killed in vehicles in 2017. I guess those terrorist automakers had better get ready for that knock on the door by the FBI.