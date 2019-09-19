Risks at Yucca are too high

Please oppose the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste storage project. The risk of storing nuclear waste in the area is far too high, and there are other adequate solutions that don’t contain risks seen at Yucca Mountain. The Walker Lane fault line runs directly through the water table sitting beneath Yucca Mountain, which makes the risks of storing radioactive waste there significantly higher.

Additionally, of the 98 nuclear power plants, there are only three west of Colorado in operation. The western states should not be given such a dramatic and dangerous storage responsibility, especially without consideration of other sites. It would be safer if the states with nuclear power plants would find solutions in their area away from fault lines and water tables to avoid transporting hazardous waste across the country into a state that doesn’t produce nuclear power.