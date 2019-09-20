Best Bets: Christina Aguilera, Smokey Robinson, Ben Vereen and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Denise Truscello

As if the star-stocked iHeartRadio festival at T-Mobile Arena and the diverse Life Is Beautiful festival downtown weren’t already providing an embarrassment of musical riches this weekend, there’s plenty more to thrill your eyes and ears. Check out these iconic artists.

SMOKEY ROBINSON There has always been a plethora of Motown-focused shows on the Las Vegas Strip. It’s only natural to take advantage of such timeless music. But as Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell would sing, ain’t nothing like the real thing. Motown architect and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Smokey Robinson returns to Encore Theater this weekend and he’s bringing “Tears of a Clown,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do” and so many other classics. September 20-21, info at wynnlasvegas.com.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA Just announced this week: Christina Aguilera has added 10 new dates through March 2020 for her “The Xperience” residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. That peerless voice is back on the Strip stage Friday and Saturday, plus six more shows bleeding into October. Then she’ll return to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve weekend. September 20-21, info at caesars.com.

10,000 MANIACS Take a trip off the Strip and out to North Las Vegas for an alternative rock throwback Saturday night. 10,000 Maniacs has sold more than 10 million albums and charted eight Billboard Hot 100 singles, and the group stops in at the Club at the Cannery this weekend. September 21, info at cannerycasino.com.

AEROSMITH It was 30 years ago this month that Aerosmith released its classic album “Pump,” which pushed the band back further into the rock mainstream and romanced a new, younger fan base with hits like “Love in an Elevator” and “The Other Side.” As Aerosmith’s Las Vegas residency show has evolved, it seems like Steven Tyler and the boys have added more tracks from “Pump” into the setlist. Find out which songs are currently making the cut when “Deuces Are Wild” returns to Park Theater Saturday night. September 21, info at mgmresorts.com.

BEN VEREEN Go back and re-read my interview with this legend of stage and screen before you visit Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts for one of his three “Steppin’ Out” performances. September 20-22, info at thesmithcenter.com.