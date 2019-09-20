Not an empty seat’: Las Vegas tops Rancho in Bone Game

Jay Curtis had 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns Friday for the Las Vegas High football team in a 38-6 victory against visiting Rancho in the annual Bone Game.

The victory was Las Vegas’ 24th straight win in the series, which despite the domination is widely considered the area’s best rivalry.

“The atmosphere was great. There wasn’t an empty seat,” Las Vegas coach Erick Capetillo said. “We are fortunate. It was a great high school atmosphere. Not too many schools sell out games.”

Ja’shawn Scroggins threw two touchdown passes to Miles Davis for Las Vegas, and Jaelin Gray also recorded a receiving touchdown.

Las Vegas improved to 4-0 on the season. And now that they’ve won the most important game on the schedule, the Wildcats are focused on continuing the strong start.

“The kids are giving us their best effort,” Capetillo said.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21