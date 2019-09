Boulder City football wins third straight

Devon Walker had two rushing touchdowns today for the Boulder City football team in a 35-0 victory against Western.

Parker Reynolds threw touchdown passes to Matthew Felsenfeld and Scott Bahde for the Eagles, who won their third straight game in improving to 3-1 overall.

Toby Schaper added a 25-yard interception return for a score.

