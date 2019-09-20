Cimarron QB Smith accounts for three scores against Virgin Valley

Branden Smith completed 18 of 26 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns on Friday for the Cimarron-Memorial football team in a 42-24 victory against host Virgin Valley.

“The offense made a few big plays and the defense really stepped up when their backs were against the wall,” Cimarron coach Shane Kanie said.

Smith also carried the ball eight times for 83 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Norwood led all rushers with 16 carries for 155 yards and two scores.

Jose Carrasco had nine catches for 141 yards and a touchdown, and Isiah Collins had six catches for 91 yards and a score.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21