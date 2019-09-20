Del Sol rushing game too much for Sunrise Mountain

The Del Sol High football team scored 50 points on Friday against Sunrise Mountain before attempting a pass. The Dragons wound up winning 57-27 in their final tune-up before league play.

“We were the more physical team because of the strength of our schedule,” Del Sol coach Mike Valenzuela said. “We were able to bang and grind out some points.”

Damani Wilks and Jayden Faumuina each had two scoring runs for the Dragons. Sheik Fofanah and D’montee Hines also scored for Del Sol. Defensively, Bryan Juarez recorded a safety.

When the Dragons finally passed, Maalik Flowers scored on a 50-yard reception.

