Sophomore Stott ‘smooth’ in Desert Oasis win over Sierra Vista

Sophomore Tyler Stott passed for three touchdowns today for the Desert Oasis football team in a 56-14 victory against Sierra Vista in the Bell Game.

“He is so smooth for a sophomore,” Desert Oasis coach Mike Ovens said of Stott.

Will Jordan had a pair of touchdown receptions and Janorris Sejour had the other. Christian Vaughn also rushed for two scores.

Jimmy Halsell had a rushing touchdown and a touchdown on special teams to blow the game open. Halsell stripped the ball from a Sierra Vista kick returner and scored a touchdown for a 21-7 advantage. The defense did the rest in holding Sierra Vista in check — both touchdowns they yielded came on long plays, including a halfback pass.

“Our defense was very good tonight. They forced at least five fumbles,” Ovens said. “Collectively, just a great team effort.”

Freshman kicker Daniel Gonzalez made all eight of his extra point attempts in his first varsity action. Before this week, Desert Oasis had missed 13 of 14 extra points.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21