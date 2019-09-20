Las Vegas Sun

Silverado uses rushing game to down Durango

Breven Palpallatoc had touchdown runs of 85 and 62 yards in the second half today for the Silverado High football team's 36-28 victory against Durango.

Palpallatoc rushed for 150 yards in just six carries, helping the Skyhawks open Southwest League play at 1-0. Aginae Cunningham also rushed for more than 150 yards and two touchdowns, and Jeremy Alipio had a rushing score.

Silverado, winners of two straight, take on 10-time defending state champion Bishop Gorman next week.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

