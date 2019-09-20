Silverado uses rushing game to down Durango

Breven Palpallatoc had touchdown runs of 85 and 62 yards in the second half today for the Silverado High football team's 36-28 victory against Durango.

Palpallatoc rushed for 150 yards in just six carries, helping the Skyhawks open Southwest League play at 1-0. Aginae Cunningham also rushed for more than 150 yards and two touchdowns, and Jeremy Alipio had a rushing score.

Silverado, winners of two straight, take on 10-time defending state champion Bishop Gorman next week.

