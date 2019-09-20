Basic handles Eldorado, tougher games ahead

The Basic High football team made a slight change to its offense this week, taking a wide receiver out of the formation and adding a fullback to help with the running game.

The change worked. Basic rushed for more than 300 yards, including four touchdowns from Jordan Smith, in a 52-26 victory against visiting Eldorado.

“We wanted to establish the running game, and it worked. We had a big game on the ground,” Basic coach Jeff Cahill said.

Zarius Garrett had two touchdown runs for the Wolves, and Matthew Demchak also had a rushing score.

The schedule gets significantly tougher for Basic, who plays on the road at Las Vegas and Foothill in the upcoming weeks. Both teams are undefeated.

“We had some mistakes today that we are going to have to eliminate,” Cahill said. “We told them today, (the schedule) is only going to get harder and harder.”

