Follow the heart in voting booth

Do people vote with their brains or their heart or both?

I am a believer that it is both, with heavy emphasis on the heart.

In 2016 the people in their hearts wanted Bernie Sanders and his platform as their new leader and president. The Democratic machine was in Hillary Clinton's pocket and felt beholding to her. We saw the tragic results. When the voters were cut off from the candidate their hearts desired, we ended up with the peroxided egomaniac.

Warning: Do not again cut the voters off from the candidate that their hearts desire. It is time to win with Bernie. The hearts of the voters must be honored this time.