Legacy prevails over Green Valley in thriller, 20-18

Evan Olaes had three touchdown runs Friday for the Legacy football team in a 20-18 win at Green Valley.

Olaes carried the ball 17 times for 90 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown with less than two minutes remaining for the winning points. He also completed 15 of 20 passes for 171 yards.

Green Valley got the ball back with one minute to play, but was out of timeouts. Lee Wilson recorded a quarterback sack to the end the game.

“Another close game. But we’re feeling better this week,” Legacy coach John Isola said, referring to an overtime loss last week against Arbor View and a close defeat two weeks ago in California.

Aaron Holloway had seven receptions for 86 yards, and Anthony Myles and Deaundre Chames each had three receptions for about 30 yards.

Green Valley led 3-0 at halftime, but Olaes scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to take the lead. Jamari Cannon recorded a crucial second-half interception for Legacy to set up the winning scoring drive.

