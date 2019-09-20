Coronado scores on first play, wins third straight

Coronado’s Keegan Tharp connected with Andrew Montez for an 80-yard touchdown reception on the first play of tonight’s 43-28 victory against visiting Pahrump.

Tharp passed for about 250 yards and four touchdowns, helping increase the Cougars’ winning streak to three games — all against class 3A opponents.

“The tough part of our schedule starts next week (at Legacy),” coach Fred Biletnikoff Jr. said. “We have won three in a row. The kids feel good. The kids have confidence.”

Montez caught five passes for 150 yards and two scores, and Hudson Murakami and Alex Lopeman also had receiving touchdowns. Matthew Orlando and Chris Avila each rushed for about 75 yards; Avila had a rushing score.

