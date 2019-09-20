Shadow Ridge beats Mojave, ready for league play

Anthony Wheaton carried the ball six times for 45 yards and three touchdowns today for the Shadow Ridge High football team in a 40-0 win at Mojave.

After losing in the fourth quarter in their initial two games of the season, the Mustangs finally got into the win column.

“We are three plays away from being undefeated,” coach Travis Foster said.

Zedekiah Henderson had an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown before halftime. Marrion Macklin-Thomas and CJ Fladger had rushing touchdowns.

Shadow Ridge begins play in the Northwest League next week against Cimarron-Memorial. Foster says those tough defeats against quality competition have his players more prepared than past seasons.

“Sometimes you get better through a loss,” Foster said.

