Time to vote out McConnell

In today’s world of no government at all, who died and made Senate Republican Leader “Moscow Mitch” McConnell God?

I can’t believe the people of Kentucky approve of McConnell’s style of nongovernment.

House Democrats have passed a number of bills, many with bipartisan support, but McConnell can’t be bothered to do his job and actually bring these bills up for debate in the Senate, let alone a vote.

McConnell is more of an obstructionist than President Donald Trump is.

I live in Nevada where Dean Heller’s obedience to Trump got him unelected. Hopefully, if McConnell and his cronies (hint, Lindsey Graham) can’t or won’t do their jobs, the American people will vote them out.