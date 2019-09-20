Las Vegas Sun

September 21, 2019

Currently: 69° — Complete forecast

0

Valley QB Zibert accounts for two scores in win over Slam Academy

Las Vegas Sun's HSFB Media Day Team Portraits

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Valley High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Jarrett Zibert, JC Bingham, Harlan Rodriguez and Larry Perry.

By (contact)

The Valley High football team had a few fumbles, penalties and other mistakes tonight against Slam Academy. But instead of letting those miscues turn into a defeat, the Vikings’ defense picked up the slack in a 19-14 victory.

“I don’t know how many self-inflicted wounds we had,” Valley coach Quincy Burts said. “But our defense rallied around each other. They showed some resiliency.”

Jarrett Zibert had a 2-yard touchdown run and hooked up with Monate Pate for a 40-yard score. JC Bingham added a 10-yard touchdown run.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy