Valley QB Zibert accounts for two scores in win over Slam Academy

Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 | 11:26 p.m.
The Valley High football team had a few fumbles, penalties and other mistakes tonight against Slam Academy. But instead of letting those miscues turn into a defeat, the Vikings’ defense picked up the slack in a 19-14 victory.
“I don’t know how many self-inflicted wounds we had,” Valley coach Quincy Burts said. “But our defense rallied around each other. They showed some resiliency.”
Jarrett Zibert had a 2-yard touchdown run and hooked up with Monate Pate for a 40-yard score. JC Bingham added a 10-yard touchdown run.
Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy