Valley QB Zibert accounts for two scores in win over Slam Academy

The Valley High football team had a few fumbles, penalties and other mistakes tonight against Slam Academy. But instead of letting those miscues turn into a defeat, the Vikings’ defense picked up the slack in a 19-14 victory.

“I don’t know how many self-inflicted wounds we had,” Valley coach Quincy Burts said. “But our defense rallied around each other. They showed some resiliency.”

Jarrett Zibert had a 2-yard touchdown run and hooked up with Monate Pate for a 40-yard score. JC Bingham added a 10-yard touchdown run.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21