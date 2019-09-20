Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Nick Holden’s upcoming season

Jeff Chiu / AP

Vegas Golden Podcast A player per day: Nick Holden Justin Emerson and Case Keefer continue their preseason series looking at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster with Nick Holden.

Welcome to the new "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on Nick Holden, who comes into his second season with the Vegas Golden Knights. With the current defensive logjam, how much ice time can Merrill reasonably expect?

Check it out to the side and find all the past episodes here.