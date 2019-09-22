No to land sales

Nevadans should be very concerned about the sale of public lands. The Meadow Valley Wash, Virgin and Muddy rivers are near the parcels up for auction Nov. 12 by the Bureau of Land Management.

This should be alarming because these feed into the Colorado River, which supplies our water. Oil and gas companies could be drilling on land on which our lives depend.

Nevadans must stand up and do everything possible to stop this atrocity.

I urge fellow Nevadans to call the governor, call their senators, our representatives in all our districts, do whatever it takes or we all will be dying off of an intense heat from climate change and no water.