Vehicle in Las Vegas crash veers into pedestrians; 1 dead

One person was killed this morning in a two-vehicle crash in the northwest valley that injured at least six motorists and pedestrians, according to Metro Police and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The crash was reported at 9:45 a.m. on Cheyenne Avenue and Soft Breeze Drive, west of Buffalo Drive, Metro logs show.

The crash at the intersection caused one of the vehicles to veer offtrack and strike pedestrians, Lt. Brian Boxler said. Multiple people were hospitalized.

It wasn't clear if the fatal victim was a motorist or a pedestrian, Boxler said. The fire department on Twitter said that medics had treated six people.