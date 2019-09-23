A responsibility to act

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 | 2 a.m.
I could list 100 reasons why we should start impeachment proceedings, but I think that we only need one.
Congress has a constitutional responsibility to act. Plain and simple.
I do not care about the election. I do not care about the judges. I do not care about the polls.
I care about the Constitution and I care that my representatives do their sworn duty even if it means they might lose their seat. Our democracy is more important than any seat.