Body of slain man found wrapped in sleeping bag

A search team found the body of a slain man Friday wrapped in a sleeping bag in the desert, according to Metro Police.

Red Rock Search and Rescue was looking for a missing person along State Route 147, which runs from the northeast valley into the desert toward Lake Mead, when they found the body about 7:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

Evidence at the scene indicated the victim had been killed somewhere else and his body transported to the desert area, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and cause of death.