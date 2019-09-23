Police: Man fatally shot during failed robbery

A man was fatally shot last week during a failed robbery that appeared to have been narcotics related, according to Metro Police.

The shooting happened about 3:35 p.m. Sept. 16 at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

The victim was arguing with two males outside of his apartment when witnesses heard a single gunshot and the other people fled, according to police.

No arrests have been announced.