Tirade omitted key pairing

My apologies. The Sept. 16 letter (“It’s up to voters, not Congress”) in response to my tirade against Congress’ refusal to stop President Donald Trump’s insanity (“Congress can stop it now,” Sept. 10) is absolutely correct. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s studied approach is the right way — that being to meticulously gather and present proof of Trump’s illegitimate mechanisms. Then, with that accomplished, to begin the impeachment process.

The letter also rings true with regard to where fault and remedy are placed. That responsibility falls on the voters who ignore Trump’s 10,000 lies and continue to support him. Yes, it is up to the voters.

However, the more disgraceful fault at this moment in time is the disingenuous inaction of Republican members of the Senate. They compose a band of power-hungry cowards who, no matter what and not unlike Trump, obey the orders of billionaires to the distress of all others. Where is Robin Hood when we need him?

Anyway, my mistake. I should have paired the two — the Senate with the Congress — in my letter.