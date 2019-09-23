Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Shea Theodore’s upcoming season

John Locher/AP

Vegas Golden Podcast A player per day: Shea Theodore Justin Emerson and Case Keefer continue their preseason series looking at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster with Shea Theodore

Welcome to the "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on Shea Theodore, the defenseman who could take a big step this season. Theodore showed flashes of reaching elite levels last year, and with a season-long partner and some expanded power-play responsibilities, this might be the season Theodore jumps into hockey’s inner circle of top defensemen.

