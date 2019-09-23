Weekend Rewind: Steven Tyler, Wayne Newton, Julianne Hough and more

Courtesy

I was fortunate enough to wind down my weekend with a return visit to the Bellagio to see “O” from the perfectly situated Suite 5 in the center of the theater. If you still haven’t seen this epic Cirque du Soleil production — or if you have and you want to experience it in a totally different, ultra-luxurious way — I highly recommend the all-inclusive, VIP La Grande Experience. It includes drinks and snacks, a meet-and-greet with “O” artists before the show and a souvenir photo album, but nothing beats the view of that iconic, aquatic stage from a suite. And you never know who you might bump into: Two suites away sat Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, like me, a repeat visitor and big fan of the show.

Among the most memorable performances at this year’s Life Is Beautiful festival was Walk the Moon’s onstage collaboration for “One Foot” with dancers, aerialists and other artists from Cirque du Soleil on Friday. The band visited the Love Theater at the Mirage Thursday to rehearse with some Cirque dancers and stuck around to catch the acclaimed “The Beatles LOVE.” But Wayne Newton stole the show at LIB when he joined the Black Keys for a set-closing performance of “Lonely Boy” Saturday. Newton was jokingly christened “Big Wayne” since rapper Lil Wayne canceled his Saturday festival set at the last second for unspecified reasons.

He performed at both the Life Is Beautiful and the iHeartRadio music festivals but Chance the Rapper also took advantage of some rare Vegas downtime over the weekend, paying a visit to Mandalay Bay’s Moorea Beach Club on Friday afternoon. Earlier Chance joined fellow two-fest headliner Billie Eilish to make a surprise appearance at the pool party at Downtown Grand chatting with fans and posing for photos in between radio interviews.

Also in town for iHeart, Julianne Hough and John Stamos were among a group who dined at the NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM before catching Aerosmith’s residency show at Park Theater Saturday night. Later that night, some members of that group popped in at the new Mama Rabbit bar, where reality TV star Audrina Patridge sipped on pineapple vodka cocktails before sliding over to the On the Record nightclub at Park MGM. Members of bands the Black Keys and Cage the Elephant also partied at On the Record Friday.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum partied at Drai’s Nightclub all weekend long, catching Friday night’s live performance from French Montana (who brought rapper Desiigner onstage to drop his hit “Panda”) and returning Saturday to see Migos in action.

On Saturday, the One Drop Foundation (created by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté to ensure sustainable access to safe water and sanitation for vulnerable communities around the world) hosted the 8th annual Walk for Water for One Drop, a three-mile inspirational walk presented this year by Focus Plumbing at the Las Vegas Springs Preserve. More than 1,000 participants raised more than $120,000 to support the organization’s mission. Artists from “The Beatles LOVE” and “Fantasy” were among the participants.

Flash back to Thursday night when Sarah Michelle Geller and Freddie Prinze Jr. dined with their children at Tao at the Venetian, celebrating 10-year-old daughter Charlotte’s birthday. The celeb couple went to dinner with friends Friday at Black Tap, the burger joint at the Venetian.