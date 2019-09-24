Consider all traffic solutions

In the Sept. 10 editorial “Underground option at Tropicana, Swenson worth further exploration,” an important alternative is not addressed: having the Regional Transportation Commission and McCarran International Airport build and own a Monorail extension serving the Thomas & Mack Center as well as the airport.

Such a project would likely cost about $200 million, compared with the estimated $150 million cost of the underground option, which would take no cars off of our roads.

The benefits and costs of this approach need to be compared to the underground concept.