Mom, baby rescued from burning house in North Las Vegas

Firefighters rescued a mother and baby who were trapped in a burning house early today, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

They also found 42 dogs at the house that are now being held by North Las Vegas Animal Control, officials said.

The fire was reported about 1:10 a.m. in the 3300 block of Beca Faith Drive. While firefighters were on their way, dispatchers notified them that two people were trapped in the two-story home, officials said.

Firefighters ran into flames on the first floor, so they used a ladder to get to the second floor, where the mother had taken cover in a closet with the child, officials said. The rescuers found them and got them out, officials said.

The mother and 1-month-old baby were taken to University Medical Center, where they were treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.