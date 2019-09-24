New Nevada law grants sex-assault victims access to their rape kits

Bryan Thomas / The New York Times

An omnibus Nevada law that protects sexual assault victims’ right to know about the results of their rape kit will go into effect on Oct. 1.

Senate Bill 368 creates the Sexual Assault Victims’ DNA Bill of Rights, which outlines procedures on informing victims about the results of their Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence kits, or rape kits, even if they decide to not press charges, said Ilse Knecht, director of policy and advocacy at Joyful Heart, a group aimed at educating and empowering survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.

Not having access to rape-kit results is harmful “because the kits belong to them and to not have that information negatively impacts the healing process,” Knecht said.

Kimberly Mull, a lobbyist with Kimberly Mull Advocacy & Consulting who works with survivors of sexual assault, was a major champion of the law. Mull, herself a sexual assault survivor, said it is a step in the right direction.

Mull said she was sexually assaulted in December 2017 at her Reno home by a man she met through a dating app. Even though Mull said she promptly reported the rape and was examined for sexual assault forensic evidence, the man was ultimately released.

Mull still wanted to know the results of her kit and whether the man who raped her had done the same to anyone else. This information, she said, was something she didn’t have access to.

“I started asking the District Attorney’s Office if there was a hit in the (Combined DNA Index System) … I was told I didn’t have the right to know if he was tied to other cases,” she said.

Under this new law, victims will now be privy to that information. The bill also has a provision that upon the victim’s request, kits will be preserved for at least 50 years for uncharged or unsolved cases and at least 20 years for unreported or anonymous reports of sexual assault.

“It’s important for us to be in control of what information we do or do not get,” Mull said.

This law comes as Nevada widens the effort to address the backlog of untested rape kits. Since 2015, 7,291 of the 7,814 previously untested sexual assault kits have been tested, representing 93% of the total kits, according to the Attorney General’s Office. The tested kits have resulted in 800 DNA matches and 28 arrests.

“When survivors are involved in their cases, and they feel they are supported by various players — that they have rights, that they matter in process — they are going to continue to press for their case,” Knecht said.

The law addresses a number of other key issues relating to victims’ rights. One example is establishing a “rebuttable presumption” in civil actions where sexual contact is non-consensual if the accused person is in a position of power over the victim.

This applies to “any situation when a superior at work, teacher, or anytime that power dynamic exists,” said Serena Evans, policy specialist at the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence.

“When someone holds power over an individual, they may not feel they have the free will to speak out against it,” she said.

The bill also lengthens extended protection orders from one to three years. Mull said that after her assault, she was able to get a protection order from the suspect, but it only lasted a year under the old statute.

“We were able through SB368 to get that expanded to three years for victims against their rapist,” she said. “It’s not as great as I would like. Some states do lifetime protection orders.”

Juveniles convicted of crimes related to prostitution can also petition to have their records vacated if they are victims of sex trafficking under this bill. Mull would eventually like to see more efforts to ensure those same juveniles aren’t arrested in the first place.

“Now we have to educate people what sex trafficking is,” she said. “It’s not always someone holding a gun to your head and forcing you to prostitute … sometimes a pimp’s name is poverty, sometimes it’s student loans."

The Aging and Disability Services Division of the Department of Health and Human Services must also ensure that employees at facilities that offer services to individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities who are also victims of sexual assault have specialized training in regards to teaching about reporting sexual assault.