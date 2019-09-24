Suspect arrested after man found dead in road

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man found earlier this month on a road just northwest of the Strip, according to Metro Police.

Alexander Buzz, 27, was taken into custody Monday and transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces a count of open murder, police said.

The victim was found dead about 9:50 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 2100 block of Industrial Road, police said. He was in a vehicle when he was shot and pushed out, police said. The vehicle was last seen headed south on Industrial, police said.

A multiagency task force apprehended Buzz without incident at a home in the 800 block of Silverado Ranch Boulevard, police said. The task force is led by the FBI and includes Metro, Henderson and North Las Vegas police officers.