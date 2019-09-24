Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Brayden McNabb’s upcoming season

AP Photo

Vegas Golden Podcast A player per day: Brayden McNabb Justin Emerson and Case Keefer continue their preseason series looking at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster with Brayden McNabb.

Welcome to the "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on Brayden McNabb. He may not post the point totals that some other defensemen do, but no one is more reliable defensively. He has shown he makes whoever he is paired with better, helping them rack up points even if he isn’t doing so himself. Oh, and he likes to lay some big hits.

