Video: Man, woman sought in southwest valley store burglaries

METRO POLICE

A man and a woman accused in four burglaries this month in southwest valley businesses are being sought by authorities, Metro Police announced Tuesday.

In each incident, the duo — wearing gloves and attempting to hide their faces using hooded sweatshirts — have broken into the retail establishments using a pry bar, police said. They’ve been seen in a dark-colored Dodge Durango.

However, in an edited video released by Metro Tuesday, the suspects’ faces were uncovered. The footage shows the couple hauling off a cash register and other items from a restaurant. The man is seen getting into the SUV.

The male suspect was described as a Hispanic man who stands about 5 feet, 9 inches, and weighs about 170 pounds, police said. His head is shaven.

The second suspect is a Hispanic woman who stands about 5 feet, 6 inches, police said. She was seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Metro at 702-828-4908. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-285-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.