Our nation is at a crossroads

Dysfunction in the White House is penetrating every side of every argument. One side lives to lie and mislead on all subjects. The other side fights itself and can’t agree on which way to go — for instance, on impeachment.

Leadership is missing.

There’s no need to list the thousands of lies and misstatements made by the president, and from the other side, we are getting speeches but no solid plans or programs to judge.

There seems a preference to win at all costs, regardless of the damage being done. It is hard to stay calm and not scream at what is happening to democracy.

I have lived 86 years and fear my young ones may not have what I have had. We have to get enough people upset in order to keep this country from falling apart and work toward a common good rather than “what’s in it for me.”