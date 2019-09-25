Suspect arrested in death of man found wrapped in sleeping bag

Metro Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man who whose body was found wrapped in a sleeping bag in the desert.

Michael Miller, 19, was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder, jail logs show.

Personnel with Red Rock Search and Rescue found the body of Raul Salazar on Friday near State Route 147, which runs from the northeast valley into the desert toward Lake Mead, police said.

Crews searching for a missing person stumbled upon the body, police said. The victim, a 47-year-old Las Vegas man, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County Coroner's Office said.

Police said Salazar was killed at another location.

Miller was taken into custody without incident in a neighborhood near Lake Mead and Decatur boulevards, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.