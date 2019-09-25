The far left is blowing a chance

The Democratic Party is failing horribly by not doing its job of offering a presidential candidate who gives our country a viable choice for president.

The front-runners are all offering the same gifts for their voters: free health care, free higher education, boosted minimum wage, open borders, government handouts to undocumented immigrants and gun control. There's no way any educated person would believe any of this is possible.

So these unserious candidates are handing out political candy while ignoring the serious work of governance. Surely some reasonable Democrat can get past the socialists running the party.

If none surfaces, expect four more years of President Donald Trump and four more years of Democrats whining, even though they offered no attractive option.