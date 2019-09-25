Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Max Pacioretty’s upcoming season

Richard Brian / Special to the Sun

Vegas Golden Podcast A player per day: Max Pacioretty Justin Emerson and Case Keefer continue their preseason series looking at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster with Max Pacioretty.

Welcome to the "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on Max Pacioretty. He came to the Golden Knights with big expectations, and there’s no reason to think he won’t live up to them in his second year. Spending an entire offseason with the team for the first time should do wonders, and a full bill of health could help Pacioretty reach the 30-goal mark again.

Check it out to the side and find all the past episodes here.