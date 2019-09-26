Nellis master sergeant arrested on drug, weapons charges

A master sergeant stationed at Nellis Air Force base was charged this week on federal firearms and drug trafficking counts, according to the office of the U.S. attorney for the district of Nevada.

Michael Reimers, 39, is accused of selling cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as a handgun, an AK-47 and a shotgun without a license, officials said.

The alleged crimes occurred this summer, said officials, who noted the buyer of the 12-gauge shotgun was an undocumented immigrant.

A grand jury charged Reimers on Tuesday with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, and one count each of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license, and sale of a firearm to a prohibited person, officials said.