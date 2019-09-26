Palo Verde boys, girls tennis atop rankings

The three-time defending state champion Palo Verde boys tennis team could be adding to its trophy case when the playoffs begin Oct. 7.

The Panthers are in first place of the weekly Southern Nevada Tennis Coaches Association rankings, ahead of Clark, Coronado, Bishop Gorman and Faith Lutheran, respectively.

The Palo girls, the state champions from 2014-16, are ranked No. 1 in the girls poll. Coronado, the champions the past two years, are second.

In the class 3A, the two-time defending state champion Boulder City boys are ranked No. 1. In the girls poll, four-time defending state champion The Meadows is in the top spot.

The complete rankings:

4A girls

1. Palo Verde

2. Coronado

3. Faith Lutheran

4. Clark

5. Bishop Gorman and Liberty

7. Desert Oasis

8. Arbor View

9. Centennial

10. Bonanza

4A boys

1. Palo Verde

2. Clark

3. Coronado

4. Bishop Gorman

5. Faith Lutheran

6. Bonanza

7. Arbor View

8. Foothill

9. Centennial

10. Las Vegas

3A boys

1. Boulder City

2. Meadows

3. Moapa Valley

4. Virgin Valley

5. Adelson

3A girls

1. Meadows

2. Boulder City

3. Moapa Valley

4. Del Sol

5. Virgin Valley

Editor's note: The association, looking for more publicity for its sport, asked the Sun to publish the weekly rankings. We will gladly also publish provided information from other high school sports programs.