Player hits $935,000 jackpot at Aliante casino

A Southern Nevada man hit a $935,000 jackpot on Saturday while at the Aliante casino to catch a movie, the North Las Vegas resort announced via Twitter today.

The lucky player, identified only as Clint, turned a $1.25 spin on a Wheel of Fortune machine into a $935,176 payday, the casino said.

Then on Tuesday, a player at the Fiesta Henderson hit the Wheel of Fortune progressive jackpot for $222,649, Station Casinos said. The woman, identified only as Verlena, was playing a 25-cent game when she scored the big win.