Curtain Up: Siegfried & Roy, Human Nature, X Country and more

Ira Kuzma

On Friday night, September 27, the two-hour season premiere of “20/20” on ABC will feature the first primetime interview with Siegfried and Roy in more than a decade as the world-famous magical duo discusses the infamous career-ending tiger attack 16 years ago and their career and legacy. Their longtime producer Kenneth Feld is among the interviewees, as are Criss Angel, Lance Burton and Penn & Teller. Sounds like must-watch Vegas TV to me.

Human Nature celebrated a landmark 2,000th show as Las Vegas headliners on September 19 with an especially energetic version of the group’s recently refreshed, Motown-focused show at the Sands Showroom at the Venetian. There were plenty of special guests for the Australian foursome’s performance but none more than Smokey Robinson, who performed next door at Encore Theater last weekend and was essential in bringing Human Nature to the Las Vegas Strip 10 years ago. “I am beyond proud of these guys,” Robinson said. “My guys are making Motown proud. They are a must-see show in Las Vegas. They are vocalists who truly know how to entertain and I knew that they would be hugely successful here and wherever they perform live.” Human Nature recently extended its engagement at the Venetian through March 2022 and will celebrate 30 years together as a group later this year, while preparing for special holiday performances in Las Vegas and back home in Australia at the Crown Resort in Melbourne.

“X Country” celebrated its fourth anniversary at Harrah’s Las Vegas on September 19 and creators Matt and Angela Stabile and their crew Tiffany Mondell, Anthony Cardella and Meeka Onstead were joined on the red carpet by cast members from sister shows “X Burlesque” and “X Rocks,” hypnotist Anthony Cools, magician David Goldrake, burlesque star Melody Sweets, BMX athlete Ricardo Laguna, the ladies of “Fantasy” and more. After a VIP party at Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill, guests were treated to a special performance at Harrah’s Cabaret, where “X Country” plays at 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

The U.S. finals of the Red Bull Dance Your Style one-on-one street dance battle competition will be held at the Scene Pool Deck on the sixth floor of the Planet Hollywood Resort on Saturday, September 28. The event will be hosted by Galen Hooks, dancer and choreographer who has worked with Janet Jackson, Justin Bieber, Usher and more, and will also feature music from Las Vegas b-boy and SuperCrew member Mike Murda. For more information, visit redbull.com.

As reported in this week’s Sun on the Strip podcast, Bally’s Las Vegas has rechristened its 300-seat Windows Showroom as The Magic Attic and designated the intimate space as a home for the “culture of magic,” according to Caesars Entertainment vice president of entertainment operations Damian Costa. “With Frederic Da Silva, Xavier Mortimer and the cast of ‘Potted Potter,’ the room is currently filled with world class magic-inspired productions. We look forward to this venue becoming the epicenter of magic and a must-see destination for anyone who appreciates the art form.” New programming and renovations will continue with an expected completion by next summer. Da Silva’s “Paranormal: Mind Reading Magic” runs at 2 or 4 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; “Xavier Mortimer’s Magical Dream” takes the Attic stage at 6 p.m. nightly except Thursday; and “Potted Potter,” a Harry Potter parody show, is presented at 2 or 8 p.m. daily/nightly except Thursday.

“Friends! The Musical Parody” is celebrating its namesake sitcom’s 25-year anniversary by expanding to seven nights a week at The D downtown. The show plays at 8:30 p.m. nightly in the casino’s upstairs showroom and it’s great timing as a “Friends” takeover is coming to the Strip in October. Warner Bros. Television Group, AT&T and MGM Resorts International are teaming up to produce a variety of fan experiences, including a Fountains of Bellagio show set to the show’s theme song, “Phoebe’s Yellow Cab Escape Room” outside New York-New York and a LEGO block re-creation of the Central Perk coffee shop. Those activities and more hit the Strip October 18 and 19 and there’s an MGM-Friends webpage for more information.

If you haven’t started celebrating Oktoberfest yet, you’re late. Get over to Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas this weekend where Excalibur illusionist Hans Klok (Friday) and performers from the Hard Rock Hotel’s “Raiding the Rock Vault” (Saturday) will be tapping the kegs. Stein-holding contests and other bar games along with live entertainment and lots of beer and food are on the agenda all month long, as well as more celebrity keg tappers.

The Aces of Comedy series has unveiled its 2020 lineup at the Terry Fator Theatre at the Mirage and there’s at least one new face on the roster: Comedian and podcaster Tom Segura will perform there for the first time March 6 and 7. He’s been at the Cosmopolitan for recent Vegas performances. Among the big names returning to the Mirage are Ron White, Ray Romano, Tim Allen, David Spade, Bill Maher, George Lopez and Chris D’Elia. Taking the jokes from the Strip to downtown Las Vegas, the Plaza has added some stand-ups to its Comedy Works lineup. Joining the already announced Nick Di Paolo this week, Tom Green on October 10-12 and Lisa Lampanelli on October 24-26 are Chicago comedian T-Murph on October 3-5 and “Bob and Tim Morning Show” regular Warren B. Hall on October 17-19.

Ruby Lewis, the stunning singer who starred in “Baz” at Palazzo and “Marilyn! The New Musical” at Paris Las Vegas, is returning to Las Vegas for one night only, performing a show dubbed “Blue Eyed Soul” at The Space on November 7. And speaking of The Space, its charitable resident variety show Mondays Dark hosted by Mark Shunock will relocate twice in October to some very intriguing venues. The touring production of “Evil Dead: The Musical” is taking over the off-Strip hot spot for the entire month, so on October 7, Mondays Dark moves to the lawn at Downtown Summerlin (and starts an hour earlier than usual at 8 p.m.). On October 21, the show lands at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.