Stonewalling is inappropriate

There is a five alarm face-off between the Trump administration and the House Intelligence Committee. A senior intelligence official has imputed an urgent concern about a phone call between President Donald Trump and a foreign leader in which Trump made a promise. The whistleblower used proper channels to bring the complaint to the inspector general of the intelligence community.

Naturally, the administration flouted the law and had the acting director of national intelligence block the release of the complaint. It argued that the complaint is not covered under the law and that the whistleblower is not protected.

But the acting director of national intelligence took an oath to uphold the Constitution, not to protect the president. The inspector general is an independent entity to verify the concern of the complaint and to pass it on to Congress.

Trump continually stonewalls Congress to avoid accountability. Just look at his extreme effort to thwart this complaint and at his blockade of the release of his tax returns. If we canâ€™t agree on the gravity of this transgression, then heaven help our republic.