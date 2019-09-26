UNLV transfer Donnie Tilliman ‘praying’ for eligibility this season

The Rebels were running at full strength during their first practice on Tuesday, but will the team have its full complement of players available when the season begins?

That question will be answered by the NCAA in the coming weeks. UNLV has submitted a waiver request on behalf of incoming transfer Donnie Tillman, and the team will now have to wait to hear whether the 6-foot-7 forward will be eligible to suit up this season.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger said there is no timetable for the NCAA’s decision.

“It’s been applied for, so now it’s really in the NCAA’s hands,” Otzelberger said. “We’re going to be as patient as we can be and just practice every day, be prepared both ways and see the outcome when it comes our way.”

Tillman played his high school ball at Findlay Prep and spent his first two collegiate seasons at Utah before transferring to UNLV in order to be closer to his ailing mother.

After Tuesday’s practice, Tillman said he’s trying to focus on the things he can control.

“I’m pretty optimistic, but right now I’m keeping a clear mind and just working hard,” Tillman said. “If the waiver goes then it goes in. My main goal was always to take care of my mother.”

If Tillman is granted immediate eligibility it would dramatically raise the expectation level for the 2019-20 Rebels. He earned Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year honors last season by averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, and his shooting ability and defensive versatility would make him a key cog in Otzelberger’s system.

If the NCAA denies the waiver, Tillman would have to sit out the upcoming season as a redshirt transfer before becoming eligible in 2020-21.

UNLV has already had some success with NCAA waivers this offseason, as guard Jonah Antonio was granted an additional year of eligibility after transferring in from a junior college. Antonio is now recognized as a junior with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Try as he might to push it out of his thoughts, Tillman can’t help but hope he receives a favorable ruling soon.

“Man, if I could play,” Tillman mused. “It’s nice to be a Rebel, it’s nice to play here. I’m working hard on it. I think I’ve got everything I need to play this year, so I’m just hoping. I’m praying every night.”

