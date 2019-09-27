Las Vegas handles Basic to continue hot start

The Las Vegas High football team is continuing its turnaround season. The Wildcats, who missed the playoffs in 2018, used five touchdown passes from Ja’shawn Scroggins today in a 41-12 victory against visiting Basic.

Heading into Northeast League play, Las Vegas is 5-0 and full of confidence.

“Our goal wasn’t to be 5-0,” coach Erick Capetillo said. “Our goal is to go 1-0 every week, and we have done that five times.”

Scroggins had touchdown passes to Dalten Silet, Jaelin Gray (twice), Victory David and Miles Davis. Jay Curtis added a rushing touchdown.

“This is a good reward for the kids. They are working their tails off,” Capetillo said.

Capetillo also credited his defense, which he said made two or three stops inside the red zone against a “very good Basic program.”

