Best Bets: Chris Tucker, UB40, Smash Mouth and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Courtesy

There are classic crooners on and near the Strip this weekend (Tony Bennett at Venetian, Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace, Barry Manilow at Westgate) and rock and roll legends, too (Santana at House of Blues, the Eagles at MGM Grand). But the entertainment offerings also include a beloved stage production downtown and a movie-star comedian at Wynn. Find the right fit and go have some fun.

GRETA VAN FLEET The rising Michigan hard rockers behind “Highway Tune,” “When the Curtain Falls” and “Black Smoke Rising” bring the March of the Peaceful Army tour to the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel Friday night with support from Shannon & the Clams. September 27, info at hardrockhotel.com.

WICKED There are only five more chances to catch the Broadway sensation’s current run at the Smith Center. Take advantage of this opportunity revisit “the untold true story of the witches of Oz.” September 27-29, info at thesmithcenter.com.

CHRIS TUCKER The last time he popped up on a Vegas stage, Chris Tucker was shocking an audience of 300 with a surprise set at the grand opening of Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club in June. Now he’s back at his regular Strip gig for two shows on one Saturday night at Encore Theater. September 28, info at wynnlasvegas.com.

UB40 The English reggae-pop favorites continue their 40th anniversary tour at the Pearl Theater Saturday with reunited, essential members Ali Campbell and Astro and this time, they’re bringing along a special guest: “It Wasn’t Me” and “Boombastic” rapper Shaggy. September 28, info at palms.com.

SMASH MOUTH Summer is actually over but the Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series keeps on rolling along. Smash Mouth brings 1990s radio hits like “Walkin’ on the Sun” and “All-Star” under the canopy Saturday. The show starts at 9 p.m. on the Third Street Stage near The D. September 28, info at vegasexperience.com.