Palo Verde gets back on track by beating Bonanza

Charron Thomas had a 90-yard touchdown run today for the Palo Verde football team in a 42-6 homecoming victory against Bonanza.

Thomas finished with 170 rushing yards on seven carries to help the Panthers win their Northwest League opener and responded after a loss last week to Foothill.

“It was a good bounce-back game from last week when we didn’t play our best,” Palo Verde coach Joe Aznarez said.

Tyler Quinn had two touchdown runs for Palo Verde, and Dacen Phister and Jacob Gosz-Siqueiros also scored. Defensively, Adrian Ellis had an interception return for a score.

