Las Vegas Sun

September 28, 2019

Currently: 77° — Complete forecast

Palo Verde gets back on track by beating Bonanza

Las Vegas Sun's HSFB Media Day Team Portraits

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Palo Verde High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Dacen Phister, Bogdan Filipovic and Tyler Quinn.

By (contact)

Charron Thomas had a 90-yard touchdown run today for the Palo Verde football team in a 42-6 homecoming victory against Bonanza.

Thomas finished with 170 rushing yards on seven carries to help the Panthers win their Northwest League opener and responded after a loss last week to Foothill.

“It was a good bounce-back game from last week when we didn’t play our best,” Palo Verde coach Joe Aznarez said.

Tyler Quinn had two touchdown runs for Palo Verde, and Dacen Phister and Jacob Gosz-Siqueiros also scored. Defensively, Adrian Ellis had an interception return for a score.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21